SafeInsure (SINS) Trading 20.1% Lower Over Last Week

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeInsure has a total market cap of $369,587.70 and $355.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeInsure has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004709 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (CRYPTO:SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,704,642 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

SafeInsure Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.