Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.80.

A number of research firms have commented on SAGE. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $78.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $33.82 and a 52 week high of $98.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 236.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

