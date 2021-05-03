SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.69 million. On average, analysts expect SailPoint Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. SailPoint Technologies has a 12-month low of $16.88 and a 12-month high of $64.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average is $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4,878.12 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAIL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $45,598.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,539,279.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total transaction of $996,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,042,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,920,035.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,058. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

