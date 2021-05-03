Saito (SAITO) Price Hits $0.0259 on Exchanges

Saito (CURRENCY:SAITO) traded up 37.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Saito has traded 8% higher against the US dollar. One Saito coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. Saito has a market capitalization of $24.00 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Saito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00065201 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $161.46 or 0.00281665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.01 or 0.01181026 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00030146 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.38 or 0.00738570 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,382.68 or 1.00102052 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Saito Profile

Saito’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 926,244,833 coins. Saito’s official Twitter account is @SaitoOfficial

