SakeToken (SAKE) Hits 1-Day Volume of $438,402.00

SakeToken (CURRENCY:SAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SakeToken has a market capitalization of $32.69 million and approximately $438,402.00 worth of SakeToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SakeToken has traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SakeToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00073137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00020284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00072037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.16 or 0.00901047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,051.65 or 0.10605338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00100974 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00046944 BTC.

SakeToken Coin Profile

SAKE is a coin. SakeToken’s total supply is 128,344,292 coins and its circulating supply is 80,914,186 coins. SakeToken’s official website is sakeswap.finance . SakeToken’s official Twitter account is @SakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “The SAKE token has two functions, which are entitling SAKE holders to governance rights and a portion of the fees paid to the protocol. Eventually, SAKE holders will own the protocol. SAKE tokens can entitle liquidity providers and traders to continue earning the benefit of the protocol development, which means the early adopters will be significant stakeholders of SakeSwap. Meanwhile, SakeSwap involves tokenomics of deflation to support the token price from a structural perspective. “

