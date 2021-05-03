Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $9.50 to $9.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.49.

NYSE SAND traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.06. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $5.96 and a 1 year high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 11.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,282,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,821,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,435 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,681,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,384,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,305,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,357,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter worth $5,633,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

