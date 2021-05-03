Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$11.00 at Raymond James

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.33.

Shares of TSE SSL traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$9.58. 321,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,813. The company has a quick ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 36.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of C$7.57 and a 12 month high of C$14.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.11 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.86 billion and a PE ratio of 110.11.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$38.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

