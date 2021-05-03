Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sanmina updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.840-0.940 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

NASDAQ SANM traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Get Sanmina alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.