Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.840-0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.68 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.73 billion.

Sanmina stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.12. 649,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,784. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.52. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SANM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Sanmina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

