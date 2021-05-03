Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $52.37

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.37, but opened at $50.07. Sanofi shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 10,703 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

