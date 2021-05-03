Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Gap Down to $52.37

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.37, but opened at $50.07. Sanofi shares last traded at $50.46, with a volume of 10,703 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a $1.9061 dividend. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sanofi Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNY)
Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.
