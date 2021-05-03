Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the March 31st total of 2,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

NYSE:SC traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. 2,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,846. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $34.17.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,806,000 after buying an additional 2,498,737 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,026,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 512.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after buying an additional 293,000 shares during the period. Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,200,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,044,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point raised Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.