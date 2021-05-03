Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) declared a dividend on Monday, May 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Santander Consumer USA has increased its dividend by 2,100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Santander Consumer USA has a payout ratio of 14.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.3%.

Shares of NYSE:SC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.20. The company had a trading volume of 551,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,524. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. Santander Consumer USA has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $34.70.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

