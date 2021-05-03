Santori & Peters Has $5.07 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Santori & Peters increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 3.0% of Santori & Peters’ holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $139.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,087. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.14 and a 200-day moving average of $128.00. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.14 and a 52-week high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

