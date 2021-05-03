Santori & Peters Raises Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Santori & Peters grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,880 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 7.2% of Santori & Peters’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Santori & Peters’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,844,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,333,000 after purchasing an additional 71,686 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,318,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,492,000 after purchasing an additional 68,928 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 66,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 123,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.95. 2,460,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

