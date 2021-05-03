Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Research analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 119.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded up $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,210. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

