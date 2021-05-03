Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up to $70.84

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $70.84, but opened at $73.50. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $73.66, with a volume of 10,523 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRPT shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.38.

The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 490,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 473,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,710,000 after acquiring an additional 35,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,747,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

