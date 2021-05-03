SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) Short Interest Update

SB Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFG) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,600 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the March 31st total of 98,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 347,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after buying an additional 47,240 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 299,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

SBFG stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.05. 256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,077. SB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 18.39%. Research analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SB Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

