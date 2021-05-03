SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of SciPlay from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.05.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

