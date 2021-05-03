SciPlay (SCPL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, analysts expect SciPlay to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of SciPlay stock opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $21.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03.
About SciPlay
SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.
