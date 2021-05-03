Scorpio Tankers (STNG) to Release Earnings on Friday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 8.82%. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STNG stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,984. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. Scorpio Tankers has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $23.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

