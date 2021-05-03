Scotiabank Increases IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target to C$46.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on IGM. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on IGM Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on IGM Financial from C$39.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.29.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial stock traded up C$0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$44.70. 275,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,167. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.65 billion and a PE ratio of 13.94. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$26.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.61.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$812.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.0400001 earnings per share for the current year.

About IGM Financial

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.