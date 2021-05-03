ScPrime One Day Volume Hits $895.00 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ScPrime has a market cap of $5.23 million and $895.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ScPrime

ScPrime (SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,418,225 coins and its circulating supply is 34,734,614 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

