Scrypta Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 41.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, Scrypta has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scrypta has a market cap of $288,416.26 and approximately $65.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scrypta alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00033402 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001114 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004709 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003107 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Scrypta Coin Profile

Scrypta (CRYPTO:LYRA) is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 19,736,079 coins and its circulating supply is 16,936,079 coins. The official website for Scrypta is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official message board is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Scrypta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scrypta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scrypta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.