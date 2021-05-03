Seagen Inc. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Seagen in a report released on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.93 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Seagen from $186.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.92.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $143.76 on Monday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 25.34%.

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total value of $1,838,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,308 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Seagen during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

