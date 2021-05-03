Seaport Global Securities Comments on Entegris, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Entegris in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $112.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.73 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.05 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in Entegris by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 20,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,426,146.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,248.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,254 shares in the company, valued at $57,587,061.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 552,995 shares of company stock worth $66,338,992 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

