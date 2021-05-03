Seaport Global Securities Comments on Raymond James’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Seaport Global Securities raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.11. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.36.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.11. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $132.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $1,153,094.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,543 shares of company stock worth $26,524,083. 10.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter worth $1,123,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

