Secret Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.46 Million (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. Secret has a total market capitalization of $261.41 million and $9.46 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00006600 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.28 or 0.00593531 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00020227 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.00 or 0.02578039 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 182,548,430 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

