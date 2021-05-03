SEEN Price Tops $8.81 on Major Exchanges (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, SEEN has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. SEEN has a market capitalization of $6.21 million and $61,220.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.81 or 0.00015878 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00071522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00019623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00071173 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $486.73 or 0.00877413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,523.93 or 0.09957741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.68 or 0.00100373 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00046504 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. The official website for SEEN is seen.haus . SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

Buying and Selling SEEN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

