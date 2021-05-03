Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Volume Tops $223,407.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $3.05 million and $223,407.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00064810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.14 or 0.00280054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $669.77 or 0.01178641 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00030883 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.43 or 0.00738099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,819.40 or 0.99988384 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

