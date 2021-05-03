Semux (SEM) Reaches Market Cap of $434,207.65

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Semux coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. Semux has a total market capitalization of $434,207.65 and $7.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00030525 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011809 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00010557 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00010382 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003679 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000127 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

