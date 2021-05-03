Sentinel Protocol One Day Trading Volume Tops $187.00 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $54.33 million and approximately $187.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 36% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.28 or 0.00056317 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00027448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00010473 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005470 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006008 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 458,804,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

