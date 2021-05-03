Sentinel Reaches Market Capitalization of $52.17 Million (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 28% higher against the dollar. Sentinel has a total market cap of $52.17 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can now be purchased for $0.0261 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel Coin Profile

Sentinel is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel is sentinel.co . The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

