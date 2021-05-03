Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.700-3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $53.31. 1,372,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,246. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.58.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $970.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Co. International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 8,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.51, for a total transaction of $389,147.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,924.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

