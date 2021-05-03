Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $37.68, but opened at $36.26. Shattuck Labs shares last traded at $36.26, with a volume of 4 shares.

Specifically, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $737,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,185,706.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,150.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

About Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

