Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.15

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15, with a volume of 2115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

