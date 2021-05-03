Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Shares Gap Down to $15.43

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.43, but opened at $14.99. Shell Midstream Partners shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 7,205 shares changing hands.

SHLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 1,010.10% and a net margin of 104.82%. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.43%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.18%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SHLX)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

