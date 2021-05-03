SHIELD (XSH) Hits Market Capitalization of $324,429.77

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $324,429.77 and $427.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SHIELD has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One SHIELD coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,383.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,447.61 or 0.06008023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $295.88 or 0.00515625 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.43 or 0.01783498 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.64 or 0.00722583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.99 or 0.00648250 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.21 or 0.00090991 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $250.74 or 0.00436951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004370 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

