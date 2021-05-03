Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Shares Gap Down to $35.74

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.74, but opened at $34.99. Shinhan Financial Group shares last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 502 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. It offers various deposits; personal, corporate, and investment finance, as well as business loans; and trust, foreign exchange, fund, bancassurance, and internet banking services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.