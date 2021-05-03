ShipChain (SHIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,080.00

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded up 26.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 3rd. ShipChain has a total market cap of $2.49 million and $4,080.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShipChain has traded 40.9% higher against the US dollar. One ShipChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00072878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00073045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,339.02 or 0.11140515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $504.27 or 0.00886226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00100313 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00047041 BTC.

About ShipChain

SHIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ShipChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

