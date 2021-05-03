Short Interest in Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Drops By 18.2%

Acadian Timber Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the March 31st total of 54,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACAZF opened at $16.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. Acadian Timber has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.9135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%. This is a boost from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th.

Separately, CIBC reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Acadian Timber in a report on Monday, April 19th.

About Acadian Timber

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

