Short Interest in Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Grows By 24.7%

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 21,900 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

NYSEAMERICAN AE traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 942 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,851. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.56 million, a P/E ratio of -50.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.70. Adams Resources & Energy had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,320 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 82,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.