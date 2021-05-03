Short Interest in ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) Declines By 16.9%

ADOMANI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADOM) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the March 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 783,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ADOM opened at $0.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. ADOMANI has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 4.41.

ADOMANI Company Profile

ADOMANI, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles. It also offers zero-emission electric drivetrain systems for the integration in medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles, as well as re-power conversion kits for the replacement of drivetrain systems in combustion-powered vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Corona, California.

