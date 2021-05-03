Short Interest in AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Increases By 30.3%

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the March 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

ASGLY stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. AGC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.31.

Get AGC alerts:

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASGLY. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

About AGC

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.