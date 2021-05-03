Short Interest in Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) Rises By 27.2%

Aleafia Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALEAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,442,800 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the March 31st total of 1,134,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 319,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ALEAF opened at $0.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.49. Aleafia Health has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $1.07.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Aleafia Health in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Aleafia Health Inc operates as an integrated cannabis health and wellness services company in Canada and internationally. It produces a portfolio of products, including dried flower and pre-rolls, as well as oil drops and capsules, oral sprays, and cannabis-infused sublingual strips. The company offers its products under the Kin Slips, Emblem, and Symbl brands.

