Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Rises By 30.6%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of HKIB opened at $7.00 on Monday. AMTD International has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.
AMTD International Company Profile
Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for AMTD International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMTD International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.