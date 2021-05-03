Short Interest in AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) Rises By 30.6%

AMTD International Inc. (NYSE:HKIB) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the March 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of HKIB opened at $7.00 on Monday. AMTD International has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $16.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.65.

AMTD International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in investment banking activities in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Banking, Asset Management, and Strategic Investment. It offers a range of investment banking services, including equity underwriting, debt underwriting, securities brokerage, institutional sales and distribution, and research, as well as advisory services on credit rating, financing, and mergers and acquisitions transactions.

