Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Decreases By 21.1%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARKAY. Redburn Partners lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arkema from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arkema has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Arkema stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.41. Arkema has a one year low of $76.14 and a one year high of $128.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Arkema will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions. Its products include acrylics, coating resins, electroactive polymers, fluorochemicals, fluoropolymers, functional polyolefins, hydrazine hydrate, hydrogen peroxide, molecular sieves, organic peroxide, oxygenated solvents, polyetherketoneketone, plastic additives, polymethyl methacrylate resins and sheets, rheology additives, solutions for glass coating, specialty adhesives, specialty polyamides, surfactants and additives, technical fluids, and thiochemicals.

