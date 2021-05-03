Short Interest in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Drops By 19.5%

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the March 31st total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 864,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 59.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,599 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,113,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.06. 840,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $145.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.60%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

