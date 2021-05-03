Short Interest in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Expands By 30.7%

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the March 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 932,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.25.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $2.12. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. The business had revenue of $112.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $82,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,358 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $60,376.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 122,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,732.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,287 shares of company stock valued at $714,394. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 376,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,700,000 after acquiring an additional 113,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Cara Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 153,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Cara Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 126,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

