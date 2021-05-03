Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declines By 21.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

