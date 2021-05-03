Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Declines By 21.6%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the March 31st total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHSCO traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.44. 961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,749. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.46. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26.
CHS Company Profile
