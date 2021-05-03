Short Interest in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) Decreases By 19.7%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the March 31st total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL stock opened at $1.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.40. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL alerts:

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 18.43%.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st.

About Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.