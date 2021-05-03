Short Interest in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) Increases By 25.1%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the March 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 999,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,073,000 after buying an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 6,284,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,847,000 after buying an additional 114,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,833,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after buying an additional 1,656,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,783,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSTM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,352. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Constellium has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -80.32 and a beta of 2.58.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.20.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

